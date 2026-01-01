Pro API requests package
A monthly package of 500,000 API requests
At a certain point, Text stops being just a chat tool and becomes a core part of how your business operates. Text APIs are how you get there — they're what lets you go beyond the default app and make Text work the way your business does.
These teams use our APIs to:
Build bots that handle customer conversations around the clock.
Sync customer data automatically between Text and their CRM.
Give agents custom tools like order lookups, return processing — inside the agent interface.
Bring messages from every channel into one place.
When your setup is doing all of that at once, your monthly request volume reflects it. The Pro package covers 500,000 API requests per month — built for teams where Text is central to how things run.
How does it work?
The package renews monthly. If you go above the included requests, additional usage is billed at standard rates. Refer to the API pricing for all package details.
Key Features
Your setup won’t break when you exceed the package. Additional usage is billed at standard rates so your integrations keep running exactly as expected.
Covers all Text APIs — Agent Chat API, Customer Chat API, Webhooks, Reports API, Configuration API, and everything else in the collection.
A high monthly request volume for teams running several integrations simultaneously — bots, data syncs, custom tools, and external channel connections all at once.
Benefits
More complex setups mean more moving parts. Exceeding the package doesn't stop any of them — usage above the limit continues at standard rates so every integration keeps doing its job.
500,000 requests gives you room to run everything at once — without constantly watching whether your usage is approaching a limit.
When multiple integrations are running at once, a single monthly fee for your core request volume is easier to plan around than metering every individual call.
App Terms
Legal Terms
By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms, App Privacy Policy and App Terms and Conditions.
Tutorial & Support
How to use this app
Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact Text. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Pro API requests package.