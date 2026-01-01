Pro API requests package

At a certain point, Text stops being just a chat tool and becomes a core part of how your business operates. Text APIs are how you get there — they're what lets you go beyond the default app and make Text work the way your business does.

These teams use our APIs to:

Build bots that handle customer conversations around the clock.

Sync customer data automatically between Text and their CRM.

Give agents custom tools like order lookups, return processing — inside the agent interface.

Bring messages from every channel into one place.

When your setup is doing all of that at once, your monthly request volume reflects it. The Pro package covers 500,000 API requests per month — built for teams where Text is central to how things run.

How does it work?

The package renews monthly. If you go above the included requests, additional usage is billed at standard rates. Refer to the API pricing for all package details.