Pro+ API requests package

Building on Text APIs is an investment — in time, in development, and in the decisions you make early that affect how well everything runs later.

Text APIs are how you make Text work beyond what the default app allows. The most common things businesses build at this level:

A bot layer handling conversations across multiple customer segments, around the clock

Customer and chat data flowing automatically into their CRM and reporting tools

Custom tools built into the agent interface — pulling data from their own systems, processing orders, managing returns

Automated workflows triggered by conversation events — cart recovery, escalations, CRM updates

Building all of that well takes more than just the right request volume. The Expert package gives you 500,000 API requests per month plus a one-hour session with a Text API specialist — direct access to someone who knows the APIs inside out, at the point where that input is most useful.

How does it work?

The package renews monthly. If you go above the included requests, additional usage is billed at standard rates. The consultation is a one-time session included at purchase and doesn't renew. Refer to the API pricing for all package details.