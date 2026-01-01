Pro+ API requests package
A monthly package of 500,000 API requests with a one-time API specialist session included.
Building on Text APIs is an investment — in time, in development, and in the decisions you make early that affect how well everything runs later.
Text APIs are how you make Text work beyond what the default app allows. The most common things businesses build at this level:
A bot layer handling conversations across multiple customer segments, around the clock
Customer and chat data flowing automatically into their CRM and reporting tools
Custom tools built into the agent interface — pulling data from their own systems, processing orders, managing returns
Automated workflows triggered by conversation events — cart recovery, escalations, CRM updates
Building all of that well takes more than just the right request volume. The Expert package gives you 500,000 API requests per month plus a one-hour session with a Text API specialist — direct access to someone who knows the APIs inside out, at the point where that input is most useful.
How does it work?
The package renews monthly. If you go above the included requests, additional usage is billed at standard rates. The consultation is a one-time session included at purchase and doesn't renew. Refer to the API pricing for all package details.
Key Features
You plan the build. The requests keep running, whatever your volume. Additional usage is billed at standard rates.
Covers the full Text API collection — Agent Chat API, Customer Chat API, Webhooks, Reports API, Configuration API, and everything else you might need for building your solution.
A one-hour session with a Text API specialist. Use it to plan your build, review what's already live, or work through a specific use case you're not sure how to approach.
The same monthly request volume as the Pro package — enough to run multiple integrations, automations, and custom chat experiences simultaneously.
Benefits
You planned your build with a specialist. If your volume exceeds the package, usage continues at standard rates. Scaling past the baseline is a sign things are working.
The monthly fee covers your core request volume. The consultation is included at purchase — not billed separately, not a follow-up upsell.
You're not trading off capacity for the consultation. The Expert package gives you the same 500,000 monthly requests as Pro, with the added hour on top.
A one-hour session with someone who has seen how businesses build on Text APIs — and knows what works and what doesn't. Whether you're planning a build or reviewing one, it's the kind of input that saves time and avoids costly rebuilds.
App Terms
Legal Terms
By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms, App Privacy Policy and App Terms and Conditions.
Tutorial & Support
How to use this app
Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact Text. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Pro+ API requests package.