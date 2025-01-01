Thanks to the PinnacleCart integration, you will quickly add LiveChat to your website and gain the additional communication channel. Live chatting will help you support website visitors and close more sales at the same time.

PinnacleCart is a customizable e-commerce platform that allows creating and managing online stores. It comes with a user-friendly interface and helps you deal with product merchandising, taxes, inventory tracking or wholesale/drop shipping.

The solution enables you to choose a favorite, SEO optimized, mobile-friendly template and customize it in a way that it matches your brand. All of that without using a single bite of a code. You will also get a Facebook store at no additional cost.

Once your store is active, you will be able to access your product pages, orders, and customers, as well as manage payments using an intuitive control panel.

Apart from that, you can extend PinnacleCart functionalities by connecting it with 3rd party tools and services (MailChimp, Google Analytics, QuickBooks, Search Console).