Octoboard
Track LiveChat related events using Octoboard.
With the Octoboard integration, you can easily record all LiveChat related events. Always be in the swim by keeping track of chats, tickets, queued visitors or ticket response time.
Octoboard it’s a data visualization platform that helps companies to collect, analyze and manage business data. It comes with the business performance dashboards and marketing reports.
The software can help you save a lot of time by automating regular client reporting. It captures various information concerning sales and marketing, paid advertising or social media engagement from all applications you use. It helps to get an insight into most important data and performance metrics, store them in one place and share with your teams.
On top of that, the tool integrates with Facebook, Twitter, Stripe, Salesforce and many more.
Key Features
Effortless installation
All that it takes is a single visit to Octoboard's marketplace and your good to go – integrate LiveChat with Octoboard using one of the most effortless integrations available!
LiveChat related data at your fingertips
Benefits
Set goals and measure progress
Collect data from LiveChat and other cloud apps to help your team focus on important company goals and KPIs displayed in a dashboard.