Octoboard

Octoboard

Track LiveChat related events using Octoboard.

Works with   LiveChat
  • LiveChat metrics
  • LiveChat report
  • TV Loops setup
  • Selecting LiveChat
  • Selecting Metrics
  • Use LiveChat to ask about LiveChat

With the Octoboard integration, you can easily record all LiveChat related events. Always be in the swim by keeping track of chats, tickets, queued visitors or ticket response time.

Octoboard it’s a data visualization platform that helps companies to collect, analyze and manage business data. It comes with the business performance dashboards and marketing reports.

The software can help you save a lot of time by automating regular client reporting. It captures various information concerning sales and marketing, paid advertising or social media engagement from all applications you use. It helps to get an insight into most important data and performance metrics, store them in one place and share with your teams.

On top of that, the tool integrates with Facebook, Twitter, Stripe, Salesforce and many more.

Key Features

Effortless installation

All that it takes is a single visit to Octoboard's marketplace and your good to go – integrate LiveChat with Octoboard using one of the most effortless integrations available!

LiveChat related data at your fingertips

With LiveChat for Octoboard, you can easily track actions related to chatting. See how often your customers start a chat with you or receive messages from your agents.

Benefits

Set goals and measure progress

Collect data from LiveChat and other cloud apps to help your team focus on important company goals and KPIs displayed in a dashboard.

Increase customer satisfaction

Troubled customers count on fast answers. With LiveChat and Octoboard, you can learn about your customers' needs. Use this knowledge to improve your services; solve problems on the go and please more customers with your swift actions.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms.

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.