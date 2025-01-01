With the Octoboard integration, you can easily record all LiveChat related events. Always be in the swim by keeping track of chats, tickets, queued visitors or ticket response time.

Octoboard it’s a data visualization platform that helps companies to collect, analyze and manage business data. It comes with the business performance dashboards and marketing reports.

The software can help you save a lot of time by automating regular client reporting. It captures various information concerning sales and marketing, paid advertising or social media engagement from all applications you use. It helps to get an insight into most important data and performance metrics, store them in one place and share with your teams.

On top of that, the tool integrates with Facebook, Twitter, Stripe, Salesforce and many more.