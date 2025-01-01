Connect LiveChat with nopCommerce to chat with customers in real time. React to problems when they appear and improve customer satisfaction. The integration also enables you to track shopping carts, hide the chat window to mobile visitors and disable/enable chat window sounds.

nopCommerce is an open source, an e-commerce platform that lets users create online shops. The solution is free; you only need to deploy your store.

The platform delivers plenty of marketing tools. Your shop's visitors can sign up for newsletters and get discount codes. You can offer product comparison sites, product ratings or reviews. It also provides a wide range of check-out options like a guest checkout or an on-page checkout that lets customers complete the purchasing process on a single page. Included nopCommerce SEO tools ease website optimization and help you get visibility on the web.

nopCommerce offers flexible payment terms as well. You can accept the most popular credit and debit cards and adjust payment methods to different countries. Plus, the brand cooperates with major payment processors, who deliver special offers to its users.

If you need more tools, nopCommerce marketplace delivers plenty of easy to add extensions. Developers can handle more advanced changes, thanks to nopCommerce Entity Framework and a fluent API.