Growing your NetSuite sales has never been easier. With our native integration, you can quickly add LiveChat to your store and serve your website visitors whenever they need. Help customers in real-time and on the go, guide them to the checkout and close more sales.

NetSuite SuiteCommerce is a cloud-based e-commerce platform that helps to build and manage responsive shops. The tool enables users to build multiple sites and supervise them from a single back-end system. It also means that users can set distinct domain names, prices or purchasing rules for different sites.

The platform lets you serve various companies irrespective of their size (B2B, B2C). It allows you to manage orders from various channels - websites, phones, POSs, etc. You can take advantage of 19 translations, different tax rates and provides over 190 currencies that help to sell on foreign markets. In general, NetSuite SuiteCommerce gives you full control over your business and enables providing omnichannel shopping experience.