NetSuite SuiteCommerce

Proactively engage visitors in conversation and close more sales.

Growing your NetSuite sales has never been easier. With our native integration, you can quickly add LiveChat to your store and serve your website visitors whenever they need. Help customers in real-time and on the go, guide them to the checkout and close more sales.

NetSuite SuiteCommerce is a cloud-based e-commerce platform that helps to build and manage responsive shops. The tool enables users to build multiple sites and supervise them from a single back-end system. It also means that users can set distinct domain names, prices or purchasing rules for different sites.

The platform lets you serve various companies irrespective of their size (B2B, B2C). It allows you to manage orders from various channels - websites, phones, POSs, etc. You can take advantage of 19 translations, different tax rates and provides over 190 currencies that help to sell on foreign markets. In general, NetSuite SuiteCommerce gives you full control over your business and enables providing omnichannel shopping experience.

Key Features

Chat engaging features

With our modern chat window and neatly looking eye-catchers and chat buttons, you will not only grab your customers' attention but also enrich the visual side of your store. Add LiveChat to your website and kill two birds with one stone.

Greetings

LiveChat can detect when visitors take certain actions on your website and issue chat invitations based on these actions. For example, you can send a personalized invitation to a visitor who has seen several of your help pages or contact a person who visited you for the first time.

Powerful ticketing system

We want to offer you a full package that includes not only a reliable chat tool but also a ticketing system – so you can provide your customers with 24/7 service.

Chat surveys

Gather feedback in chat surveys and find out what is going through your clients' heads. Ask specific questions or introduce your rating system. Thanks to LiveChat, you can have a viable insight into customers’ needs and can tailor your efforts to deliver personalized service.

Seamless installation

Integrate LiveChat with NetSuite and start chatting with your customers right away! With just a few easy steps, you can add a chat tool to your store and close more deals.

Benefits

Turn confused visitors into buying customers

All website visitors are essentially sales opportunities. Once installed, LiveChat makes it easy for you to communicate with browsing visitors, build better relationships, and close more deals.

Provides immediate access to help

Customers want a fast response time to their queries and problems. With LiveChat, you can offer real-time help, ensuring more sales and customer satisfaction in the process.

Build long-lasting relationship with clients

With online conversations, you can turn every interaction with visitors on your website into a memorable experience and build trusting relationships.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms.

