Thanks to our native integration, you can seamlessly add a live chat to your Magento website and improve the communication flow between your support team and customers. Learn more about your clients by gathering their carts’ details and decide whether you want to display a chat option for all visitors or only for those who open your website using desktops. All of that, with a few simple clicks!

Magento is an e-commerce platform built on the open source technology which provides a shopping cart system. This tool lets you control and manage the look, content, and functionality of your online store.

The software offers both the community and enterprise versions of Magento, that enable you to build mobile-friendly branded websites. You can make use of product stock management, returns, email automation, and integrations with payment gateways. Also, the software provides online marketing tools such as SEO recommendations, customer segmentation and targeted promotions as well as makes it simple to add extensions created by the Magento community.

Thanks to Magento, you can get an opportunity to sell on multiple websites and manage all your content from a single place with ease.

Key Features

Seamless installation

Integrate LiveChat with Magento and start chatting with your customers right away! With just a few easy steps, you can add a chat tool to your store and close more deals. Because there's no better way to do so than to build a stronger relationship with your customers!

Information about customers

With LiveChat, you can check your customers' cart straight during a chat. Use this opportunity to check what are your customers looking for and target their exact needs!

Ticketing system

We want to offer you a full package that includes not only a powerful chat tool but also a ticketing system – so you can provide your customers with 24/7 service.

Greetings

LiveChat can detect when visitors take certain actions on your website and issue chat invitations based on these actions. For example, you can send a personalized invitation to a visitor who has seen several of your help pages or contact a person who visited you for the first time.

Eye-catchers

With our modern chat window and eye-catchers, you will not only grab your customers' attention but also enrich the visual side of your store. Add LiveChat to your website and kill two birds with one stone!

Chat surveys

Gather feedback in chat surveys and find out what is going through your clients' heads. Ask specific questions or introduce your rating system. Thanks to LiveChat, you can have a viable insight into customers’ needs and can tailor your efforts to deliver personalized service.

Benefits

Create a more peronalized customer experience

From being on a first name basis with a customer to add your company’s logo to the chat window — you can provide a much better customer experience.

Sell more through live chat

All website visitors are essentially sales opportunities. Once installed, LiveChat makes it easy for you to communicate with browsing visitors, build better relationships, and close more deals.

Increase the average order value

Using LiveChat to talk to the customer helps you understand their needs and wants. You can use that knowledge to recommend similar products and services to increase the average order value.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms.

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

