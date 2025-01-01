Thanks to our native integration, you can seamlessly add a live chat to your Magento website and improve the communication flow between your support team and customers. Learn more about your clients by gathering their carts’ details and decide whether you want to display a chat option for all visitors or only for those who open your website using desktops. All of that, with a few simple clicks!

Magento is an e-commerce platform built on the open source technology which provides a shopping cart system. This tool lets you control and manage the look, content, and functionality of your online store.

The software offers both the community and enterprise versions of Magento, that enable you to build mobile-friendly branded websites. You can make use of product stock management, returns, email automation, and integrations with payment gateways. Also, the software provides online marketing tools such as SEO recommendations, customer segmentation and targeted promotions as well as makes it simple to add extensions created by the Magento community.

Thanks to Magento, you can get an opportunity to sell on multiple websites and manage all your content from a single place with ease.