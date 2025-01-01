Gathering leads from chats has never been easier. Thanks to our integration, every time you finish a conversation or your customer creates a ticket, a new record will be added to your LeadSquared account. The leads stored in your LeadSquared CRM will also include the following information:

Data provided in the pre-chat survey

Data included in the ticket form

Transcript of your chats

LeadSquared is a customer acquisition platform that combines the features offered by both CRM and marketing automation software. The tool is suitable for small and medium-sized businesses and helps to automate the lead capturing process from all sources.

With this software, you can send email campaigns, prioritize amongst leads, track contacts activity, access analytics about your marketing and sales activities. Also, the platform’s lead scoring feature enables you to configure your lead stages, map out lead activities and have access to lead details. You can also segment all your contacts based on different variables (geolocation, behavior, etc.)

What’s more, LeadSquared helps to manage not only leads but also marketing activities. You can create drip-marketing campaigns, emails and follow all your actions with various touch points (your website, blog, ads, emails or phone calls).