KnowledgeBase for HelpDesk

KnowledgeBase for HelpDesk

Integrate HelpDesk with KnowledgeBase to solve tickets with always up-to-date help center articles.

Developed by Text
Works with   HelpDesk
  • App Screenshot
  • App Screenshot
  • App Screenshot
  • App Screenshot
  • App Screenshot
  • App Screenshot
  • App Screenshot
  • App Screenshot

Discover KnowledgeBase, the ultimate tool for effortlessly managing internal knowledge, creating a seamless self-service experience for your customers, and efficiently solving tickets.

Refine company knowledge and product information effortlessly. Create multiple knowledge bases and help centers to keep things organized. Write articles with ease using a simple text editor.

Maintain consistency across the team – ensure everyone provides customers with consistent answers, uses similar language, and keeps things precise.

New team members can jump right in, accessing all the insights they need in one place. No more asking colleagues for help every two minutes – they'll be up and running in no time!

With the built-in KnowledgeBase widget in the ticketing system, you can access help center articles while handling tickets without having to switch. Quickly locate relevant information to speed up the resolution of customer issues and ensure timely and accurate responses.

Automate responses to frequent questions by adding article links directly to HelpDesk workflows. Such automations provide instant answers to customers and reduce the workload on your support team.

With analytics and AI features, you can gain valuable insights into user behavior and optimize your support strategy accordingly.

No more costly customer service overheads! KnowledgeBase maximizes ticket deflection, enabling you to focus on resolving critical issues.

Explore the complete list of features and take your knowledge management to the next level.

Key Features

Multiple knowledge bases

Build specialized help centers tailored for internal use, different products, and varied audiences.

Informed ticketing

Seamlessly integrate HelpDesk with KnowledgeBase to swiftly resolve tickets using the latest help center articles, eliminating the need to switch between tabs.

Rich-text, AI editor

Generate engaging and informative content enriched with images, videos, and GIFs. Use AI features to create compelling titles, content, and keywords.

Pre-customizable help center

Automatically create a help center that aligns with your company's branding based on your email address.

Article management

Organize your knowledge base with topics, keywords, and visibility settings to ensure everyone effortlessly finds what they need.

Actionable insights

Track the performance and popularity of your content with Google Analytics to continuously improve and identify new topics to cover.

Benefits

Enable 24/7 support

Empower customers to find solutions anytime they need assistance, without waiting for agents.

Enhance AI content creation

Revolutionize your help content creation with advanced AI tools, simplifying the process.

Boost productivity

Resolve more customer issues with intuitive knowledge base software designed for productivity.

Improve internal communication

Develop and manage comprehensive policies and documentation to keep your team in sync.

Increase responsiveness

Equip agents with instant access to product information for swift and accurate resolutions.

Reduce costs

Drive down customer support costs by improving productivity, and communication, and minimize repetitive tasks.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your HelpDesk account. To get help and support contact Text. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of KnowledgeBase for HelpDesk.

More by this developer

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.