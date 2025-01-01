Our Joomla integration allows you to seamlessly add LiveChat to your website and take advantage of handy features provided by the LiveChat application. Thanks to them, you can start offering fast and efficient customer service also on the go.

Joomla is a content management system (CMS) that enables you to build websites and online applications. The tool was designed to be easy to install and set up, even if you're not a developer. Many web hosting providers offer a one-click install, so you can get your new site up and running in just a few minutes.

To start making your website, you can use one of mobile-friendly Joomla website templates. You can also choose a widget that will help you to display the most popular articles, related posts and more. It’s easy to create content thanks to the in-built WYSIWYG editor.

You can also make use of over 7,500 extensions that can help you to improce your website’s functionality, a huge collection of development tools and tutorials that will help you complete the whole process much faster.