The join.me & LiveChat integration enables you to access your visitor’s screen with a few clicks. You just need to send a client an invitation to screen sharing. By accepting the invitation, the customer will automatically start sharing the content of his screen with you.

join.me is an online meeting and conferencing tool. Thanks to it, anyone can join a call from any device, whether that is internet calling (VoIP) or phone lines.

The solution makes easier to hold video-conferences with the ability to share screens, make recordings, add and remove participants, and more. During the meeting, you can add and re-assign a person who shares the screen at any time. You can invite up to 250 participants, schedule meetings and send invitations with the built-in scheduler or directly through Outlook or Google Calendar. join.me offers also phone numbers in over 40 different countries to empower worldwide conferencing.