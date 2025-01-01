The Instapage integration allows you to add LiveChat to your landing page and start chatting with customers. By educating them about your products, you can close more deals and boost your profits.

Instapage is a powerful landing page platform for marketing teams and agencies. Instapage's mission is to maximize the ROI of paid campaigns (AdWords, Facebook Ads and more) by enabling businesses to offer a personalized landing page for every promotion.

The solution consists of five tools: the landing page builder, webinar pages, Bigstock image library, integrations ecosystem, publishing tools, the analytics system, and a team/client collaboration layer.

With this tool, you can set up your website with one of 200+ conversion-optimized customizable templates. What's more, to make collaboration with your team more comfortable, Instapage lets you share feedback about website design right on the landing page. Also, if you acquire traffic through paid channels, you can dynamically change the text on your website, to align your content with ad context.