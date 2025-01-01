Instapage

Chat with customers and provide them with additional info about products.

Works with   LiveChat
  • Instapage integration
  • LiveChat on Instapage website

The Instapage integration allows you to add LiveChat to your landing page and start chatting with customers. By educating them about your products, you can close more deals and boost your profits.

Instapage is a powerful landing page platform for marketing teams and agencies. Instapage's mission is to maximize the ROI of paid campaigns (AdWords, Facebook Ads and more) by enabling businesses to offer a personalized landing page for every promotion.

The solution consists of five tools: the landing page builder, webinar pages, Bigstock image library, integrations ecosystem, publishing tools, the analytics system, and a team/client collaboration layer.

With this tool, you can set up your website with one of 200+ conversion-optimized customizable templates. What's more, to make collaboration with your team more comfortable, Instapage lets you share feedback about website design right on the landing page. Also, if you acquire traffic through paid channels, you can dynamically change the text on your website, to align your content with ad context.

Key Features

Dead-easy installation

Enjoy a smooth LiveChat installation process. You just need to implement its code on your website to benefit from the large potential of our application.

Greetings

LiveChat can detect when visitors take certain actions on your website and issue chat invitations based on these actions. For example, you can send a personalized invitation to a visitor who has seen several of your help pages or contact a person who visited you for the first time.

Eye-catchers

With our modern chat window and eye-catchers, you will not only grab your customers' attention but also enrich the visual side of your store. Add LiveChat to your website and kill two birds with one stone.

A powerful ticketing system

We want to offer you a full package that includes not only a powerful chat tool but also a ticketing system – so you can provide 24/7 service.

Benefits

Increase your chances of generating a lead

All website visitors are essentially sales opportunities. Once installed, LiveChat makes it easy for you to communicate with browsing visitors, build better relationships, and close more deals.

Provide a quick means of customer support

Customers want a fast response time to their queries and problems. With LiveChat, you can offer real-time help, ensuring more sales and customer satisfaction in the process.

Build trusting relationships with customers through live chat

With live chat, you can have a direct contact with a customer that allows you to maintain and improve loyalty to your brand.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms.

