HelpDesk for Webflow

Key Features

Automated ticket creation. Automatically create a ticket in HelpDesk when a recipient submits a contact form on Webflow. This includes all the information they entered, ensuring nothing is lost and reducing the need for manual data entry.

Unified communication channel. Keep all messaging in one place with HelpDesk. No matter how people reach out to you, all interactions are tracked and managed centrally.

Customizable contact forms. Use Webflow's tools to make contact forms that meet your exact needs. You can add custom fields that collect specific information for your support team. These details are automatically included in HelpDesk tickets, ensuring all necessary information is captured.