Google Translate for HelpDesk

Google Translate for HelpDesk

Google Translate is the perfect app for breaking the language barrier allowing you to communicate with people from all over the world in their native language.

Developed by Darka Software
Works with   HelpDesk
  • App Screenshot

Translate with no character limits! Google Translate is an intuitive and powerful translation tool that allows you to easily communicate with people from all over the world in their native language. By using the app, you can instantly translate any text, no matter the complexity, into the language of your choice. Google Translate uses cutting-edge AI technology to provide you with accurate and reliable translations that sound completely natural. With its advanced features and easy-to-use interface, you can quickly and conveniently communicate with anyone, anytime, and anywhere.

Key Features

Ticket Translation

Instantly translate incoming and outgoing messages with the power of the AI language model.

Automatic language detection

The app automatically recognizes the customer's language and translates all the messages for both customers and agents.

Benefits

Easy-to-Use Interface

The translator has an easy-to-use interface, so you can quickly and conveniently communicate with anyone, anytime, and anywhere.

Low Prices

Just $5 per 100k characters!

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your HelpDesk account. To get help and support contact Darka Software. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Google Translate for HelpDesk.

More by this developer

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.