Thanks to our Google Tag Manager integration, you can add LiveChat to your website without editing its code. It will also help you install conversion tracking, analytics, and remarketing tools.

Google Tag Manager is a reliable solution that helps to easily manage and update tags or snippets of JavaScript on your website.

The thing is that sometimes it can take weeks to get the website updated, and you need a developer to do it. However, thanks to Google Tag Manager there's no need to wait that long. Using it, you can update tags in a minute, with one click and without a programmer.

What is more, the solution allows you to set up rules on which pages a certain code should work and when. For example, you can show a pop-up for checkout pages on your store with the rule that it's only visible on desktop devices. In addition, Google Tag Manager supports the version control and permissions. It means that you as the admin can control who adds a code, when and what it is.