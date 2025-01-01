Google Ads

The Google Adwords & LiveChat integration enables you to check which of your AdWords campaigns result in chats on your website. What's more, it will allow you to see the chat conversion from clicks in your AdWords reports. Thanks to this knowledge, you will know which of your campaigns enjoy the highest customer interest.

Google AdWords is an advertising program in which advertisers bid on a specific keyword for their ads to appear in Google's search results. You can start form any budget you want, thanks to which you can have a full control over your advertising spendings.

What's more, the system helps you reach your target audience at the time that increases the chances of conversion. You can also personalize your adds and broadcast them only to users in a specific location (geotargeting). This will help you target people interested in your offers.

To start a campaign, you need to choose a keyword and a cost per click (CPC) bid amount. The bids specify the maximum amount you're willing to pay each time someone clicks your ad. A higher bid can allow your ad to show at a higher position on the search results page.