FCC Connector (T)

Integrates LiveChat with Focus Contact Center to enable seamless, efficient, and personalized customer support from a single interface.

  • App Overview

The application integrating Focus Contact Center with LiveChat streamlines customer service by connecting website chat interactions with the advanced capabilities of the Omnichannel communication platform. With this integration, agents can handle LiveChat conversations directly within the Focus Contact Center interface, gaining access to contact history, notes, tickets, and the full customer context.
Key benefits of the integration:

  • Unified workspace – agents work in a single interface without switching between systems, improving efficiency and reducing response time.

  • Complete contact history – access to past interactions and tickets across all communication channels.

  • Improved service quality – quick access to customer data enables more personalized and effective support.

  • Automation and reporting – chat statistics and performance insights are available in Focus, supporting team analytics and decision-making.

This solution enhances digital customer service and helps create a more seamless and satisfying customer experience.

Key Features

Chat handling in Focus Contact Center

Agents can manage LiveChat conversations directly within the Focus Contact Center interface, without switching between tools.

Access to full contact history

Complete view of past interactions, tickets, and notes across all communication channels in one place.

Linking chats to customers

Each chat can be automatically associated with an existing or new customer.

Tagging and chat notes

Agents can add tags and notes to conversations for easier tracking and future reference.

Reporting and analytics

LiveChat data is included in Focus Contact Center reports, covering metrics like response time, chat volume, and satisfaction scores.

Omnichannel customer service

Combines chat with other communication channels (phone, email, forms) in a single, integrated platform.

Benefits

Increased team efficiency

Agents work in a single tool, reducing handling time and minimizing errors caused by switching between platforms.

Consistent and comprehensive customer service

Access to full contact history enables more personalized and accurate support.

Better control and visibility

Enhanced reports and analytics help monitor service quality and support data-driven decisions.

Scalability and flexibility

Easily expand communication channels without adding complexity to the agent workspace.

Enhanced customer experience (CX)

Faster, smoother, and more professional service leads to higher customer satisfaction and loyalty.

