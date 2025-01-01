FCC Connector (T)

The application integrating Focus Contact Center with LiveChat streamlines customer service by connecting website chat interactions with the advanced capabilities of the Omnichannel communication platform. With this integration, agents can handle LiveChat conversations directly within the Focus Contact Center interface, gaining access to contact history, notes, tickets, and the full customer context.

Key benefits of the integration:

Unified workspace – agents work in a single interface without switching between systems, improving efficiency and reducing response time.

Complete contact history – access to past interactions and tickets across all communication channels.

Improved service quality – quick access to customer data enables more personalized and effective support.

Automation and reporting – chat statistics and performance insights are available in Focus, supporting team analytics and decision-making.

This solution enhances digital customer service and helps create a more seamless and satisfying customer experience.