Grow your business with Facebook and LiveChat
Facebook is a powerful platform to promote your business. Connect all your Facebook Pages into a single LiveChat inbox.
The integration receive and respond to Facebook Messenger messages from LiveChat. Scale your customer interactions fast using Facebook and LiveChat together.
Facebook for LiveChat supports all message types from Facebook Pages. Fast and reliability thanks to Facebook’s and LiveChat’s native APIs.
Fast and stable , powered by native Facebook and LiveChat APIs.
Secure and reliable , built on modern cloud technologies.
Simple and transparent pricing — $29/month with a no-obligation trial.
Unlimited number of chats and messages.
Key Features
Powered by native Facebook and LiveChat APIs
Built on modern cloud infrastructure
$29/month with a no-obligation trial
Don't count the words, count the starts
Benefits
Respond to multiple Facebook Pages from LiveChat
Increase sales with less friction
Guide and support your customers
