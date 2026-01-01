Facebook

Facebook is a powerful platform to promote your business. Connect all your Facebook Pages into a single LiveChat inbox.
The integration receive and respond to Facebook Messenger messages from LiveChat. Scale your customer interactions fast using Facebook and LiveChat together.
Facebook for LiveChat supports all message types from Facebook Pages. Fast and reliability thanks to Facebook’s and LiveChat’s native APIs.
Fast and stable , powered by native Facebook and LiveChat APIs.
Secure and reliable , built on modern cloud technologies.
Simple and transparent pricing — $29/month with a no-obligation trial.
Unlimited number of chats and messages.
Have questions? Feel free to reach out at support@livechat-apps.com .

Key Features

Fast and stable

Powered by native Facebook and LiveChat APIs

Secure and reliable

Built on modern cloud infrastructure

Simple and transparent pricing

$29/month with a no-obligation trial

Unlimited chats and messages

Don't count the words, count the starts

Benefits

All conversations in one place

Respond to multiple Facebook Pages from LiveChat

Turn chats into sales

Increase sales with less friction

Respond to FAQs

Guide and support your customers

