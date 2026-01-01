Essential API requests package

Most businesses use Text to handle customer conversations. The ones growing fastest use it as a foundation to build on.

Text APIs are how you make Text work beyond what the default app allows — connecting it to your other systems and automating what your team currently handles manually.

Every action running on top of Text uses API requests. Businesses use our APIs to:

Build a bot answering customer questions at any hour.

Send a chat transcript landing in your CRM the moment a conversation ends.

Fetch a customer's order history before the conversation starts.

Trigger a follow-up email automatically when a customer leaves without purchasing.

The Essential package covers 100,000 API requests per month — a starting point for teams building their first integrations on top of Text.

How does it work?

The package renews monthly. If you go above the included requests, additional usage is billed at standard rates. Refer to the API pricing for all package details