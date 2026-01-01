Essential API requests package
A monthly package of 100,000 API requests
Most businesses use Text to handle customer conversations. The ones growing fastest use it as a foundation to build on.
Text APIs are how you make Text work beyond what the default app allows — connecting it to your other systems and automating what your team currently handles manually.
Every action running on top of Text uses API requests. Businesses use our APIs to:
Build a bot answering customer questions at any hour.
Send a chat transcript landing in your CRM the moment a conversation ends.
Fetch a customer's order history before the conversation starts.
Trigger a follow-up email automatically when a customer leaves without purchasing.
The Essential package covers 100,000 API requests per month — a starting point for teams building their first integrations on top of Text.
How does it work?
The package renews monthly. If you go above the included requests, additional usage is billed at standard rates. Refer to the API pricing for all package details
Key Features
If you exceed the included requests, your integrations keep running. Additional usage is billed at standard rates so nothing stops mid-month.
Your requests work across all Text APIs — Agent Chat API, Customer Chat API, Webhooks, Reports API, Configuration API, and everything else in the collection.
100,000 API requests included in your subscription each month — enough to run your first automations, integrations, and custom chat experiences on top of Text.
Benefits
If your first build runs hotter than expected, your integrations don't stop. You'll see the overage in your next bill — nothing more.
100,000 requests gives you enough headroom to build and run your first integrations — a bot handling repetitive questions, chat data syncing with your CRM, or custom data flowing into the agent view — without worrying about the cost of every call.
The package covers a set number of requests under one flat monthly fee. You know what your baseline costs — anything above is billed at standard rates on top.
App Terms
Legal Terms
By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms, App Privacy Policy and App Terms and Conditions.
Tutorial & Support
How to use this app
Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact Text. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Essential API requests package.