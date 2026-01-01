Essential API requests package

Essential API requests package

A monthly package of 100,000 API requests

$29.99 / mo, per license
Developed by Text
Works with   LiveChat
  • App Screenshot
  • App Screenshot

Most businesses use Text to handle customer conversations. The ones growing fastest use it as a foundation to build on.
Text APIs are how you make Text work beyond what the default app allows — connecting it to your other systems and automating what your team currently handles manually.

Every action running on top of Text uses API requests. Businesses use our APIs to:

  • Build a bot answering customer questions at any hour.

  • Send a chat transcript landing in your CRM the moment a conversation ends.

  • Fetch a customer's order history before the conversation starts.

  • Trigger a follow-up email automatically when a customer leaves without purchasing.

The Essential package covers 100,000 API requests per month — a starting point for teams building their first integrations on top of Text.

How does it work?
The package renews monthly. If you go above the included requests, additional usage is billed at standard rates. Refer to the API pricing for all package details

Key Features

No interruptions when you go over

If you exceed the included requests, your integrations keep running. Additional usage is billed at standard rates so nothing stops mid-month.

Works across all Text APIs

Your requests work across all Text APIs — Agent Chat API, Customer Chat API, Webhooks, Reports API, Configuration API, and everything else in the collection.

100,000 API requests per month

100,000 API requests included in your subscription each month — enough to run your first automations, integrations, and custom chat experiences on top of Text.

Benefits

No interruptions when you go over

If your first build runs hotter than expected, your integrations don't stop. You'll see the overage in your next bill — nothing more.

Room to get started

100,000 requests gives you enough headroom to build and run your first integrations — a bot handling repetitive questions, chat data syncing with your CRM, or custom data flowing into the agent view — without worrying about the cost of every call.

A known baseline cost for your API usage

The package covers a set number of requests under one flat monthly fee. You know what your baseline costs — anything above is billed at standard rates on top.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms, App Privacy Policy and App Terms and Conditions.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact Text. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Essential API requests package.

More by this developer

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2026 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.