Place a live chat feature on your ekmPowershop website with just a few simple steps. Chat with your website visitors, solve problems on the go and turn leads into satisfied customers.

ekmPowershop is an eCommerce platform that allows building online stores. It's a suitable solution for individual and small retailers.

The tool was equipped with a straightforward, drag-and-drop interface and offers over 150 fully customizable mobile-friendly e-commerce templates. Add products, create categories, manage stock, edit multiple products at the same time and assign attributes to products. What’s more, you can take advantage of a built-in logo & banner builders that help to easily design your brand logo and advertising materials.

All ekmPowershop websites are fully compatible with Google Shopping which means this software includes all your products in the biggest shopping directory in the world. What’s more, the tool helps to boost sales by showing related products to customers or giving you a possibility to offer discount codes.

ekmPowershop payments can be accepted through multiple gateways including credit/debit cards, PayPal, e-wallets and even cash. All in all, the software makes it simple to manage orders and increase the number of your customers.