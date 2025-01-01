ekmPowershop

ekmPowershop

Increase your sales with pro-active chats.

Works with   LiveChat
  • LiveChat integrates with EKM

Place a live chat feature on your ekmPowershop website with just a few simple steps. Chat with your website visitors, solve problems on the go and turn leads into satisfied customers.

ekmPowershop is an eCommerce platform that allows building online stores. It's a suitable solution for individual and small retailers.

The tool was equipped with a straightforward, drag-and-drop interface and offers over 150 fully customizable mobile-friendly e-commerce templates. Add products, create categories, manage stock, edit multiple products at the same time and assign attributes to products. What’s more, you can take advantage of a built-in logo & banner builders that help to easily design your brand logo and advertising materials.

All ekmPowershop websites are fully compatible with Google Shopping which means this software includes all your products in the biggest shopping directory in the world. What’s more, the tool helps to boost sales by showing related products to customers or giving you a possibility to offer discount codes.

ekmPowershop payments can be accepted through multiple gateways including credit/debit cards, PayPal, e-wallets and even cash. All in all, the software makes it simple to manage orders and increase the number of your customers.

Key Features

Dead-easy installation

Copy and paste – that what it takes to add LiveChat to your website! See how simple it is by checking out our official tutorial and start closing more deals in a process.

Automatic greetings

LiveChat can detect when visitors take certain actions on your website and issue chat invitations based on those actions. Offer assitance when a visitor has spent a lot of time on your help pages and reach out to customers who gathered a lot of products in their shopping cart.

Powerful ticketing system

We want to offer you a full package that includes not only a reliable chat tool but also a ticketing system – so you can provide your customers with 24/7 service.

Benefits

Increase sales on your EKM website

All website visitors are essentially sales opportunities. Once installed, LiveChat makes it easy for you to communicate with browsing visitors, build better relationships, and close more deals.

Provide effective support to your customer base

By offering such tools as canned responses and proactive chats, businesses benefit from responding to problems quicker than ever.

Rescue abandoned shopping carts

Having a live chat option available gives customers the confidence to continue with the checkout process and prevents cart abandonment.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms.

Explore more apps

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.