Integrate LiveChat with Drupal and turn your customer service around. Decide whether you want to offer chat for desktop, mobile customers or both groups and disable the chat window sound when needed. Offer your website visitors the most convenient communication channel and build better relationships with them.

Drupal is an opensource CMS that comes with forum, blogging and e-commerce features. It helps to create a modular design appropriate for e-commerce, publication, and communication.

The solution enables you to build and manage various kinds of content easily: texts, videos, blogs, social media pages as well as create multilingual websites. You can customize the entire look and feel of the website thanks to themes. Drupal is also scalable - it means it can manage high-traffic sites.

Plus, if you all what it provides it’s not enough for you, you can make use of one of the multiple Drupal plugins that increase its functionalities.