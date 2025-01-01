Drupal

Integrate LiveChat with Drupal and turn your customer service around. Decide whether you want to offer chat for desktop, mobile customers or both groups and disable the chat window sound when needed. Offer your website visitors the most convenient communication channel and build better relationships with them.

Drupal is an opensource CMS that comes with forum, blogging and e-commerce features. It helps to create a modular design appropriate for e-commerce, publication, and communication.

The solution enables you to build and manage various kinds of content easily: texts, videos, blogs, social media pages as well as create multilingual websites. You can customize the entire look and feel of the website thanks to themes. Drupal is also scalable - it means it can manage high-traffic sites.

Plus, if you all what it provides it’s not enough for you, you can make use of one of the multiple Drupal plugins that increase its functionalities.

Key Features

A dedicated plugin

Whether running a successful e-commerce store or a popular cooking website, LiveChat for Drupal is a great way to grow your business! With our dedicated LiveChat plugin, you can provide your visitors with exceptional service, allowing you grow your customers' satisfaction and close more deals in the process.

Eye-catchers

With our modern chat window and eye-catchers, you will not only grab your customers' attention but also enrich the visual side of your store. Add LiveChat to your website and kill two birds with one stone!

Ticketing system

We want to offer you a full package that includes not only a powerful chat tool but also a ticketing system – so you can provide your customers with 24/7 service.

Greetings

LiveChat can detect when visitors take certain actions on your website and issue chat invitations based on these actions. For example, you can send a personalized invitation to a visitor who has seen several of your help pages or contact a person who visited you for the first time.

Chat surveys

Gather feedback in chat surveys and find out what is going through your clients' heads. Ask specific questions or introduce your rating system. Thanks to LiveChat, you can have a viable insight into customers’ needs and can tailor your efforts to deliver personalized service.

Benefits

Happy customers means loyal customers

With live chat, you can have a direct contact with the customer that allows you to maintain and improve loyalty to your brand.

Enable more sales thanks to targeted customer support

All website visitors are essentially sales opportunities. Once installed, LiveChat makes it easy for you to communicate with browsing visitors, build better relationships, and close more deals.

LiveChat provides immediate access to help

Customers want a fast response time to their queries and problems. With LiveChat, you can offer real-time help, ensuring more sales and customer satisfaction in the process.

