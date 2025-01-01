Easily add the chat widget to your DotNetNuke pages. Talk with website visitors in real time and help them complete the purchase. The integration also allows to hide the chat for mobile visitors and disable the sound notifications on your website.

DNN (DotNetNuke) is a content management system intended for enterprise users. It allows creating content with pre-built layouts and filling them using drag-and-drop editors. DotNetNuke templates are out of the box and mobile-friendly. To make collaboration with your authoring team easy, you can also create an approval stage to review new or updated content before it goes public. The system will automatically route notifications and alerts to content approvers.

What's more, DNN lets you view and restore old versions of documents, in case someone makes a mistake. The software also makes sure that your website will be properly indexed by Google. It equips you with automatic sitemaps, canonical tags, URL redirects, and caching. You can set up a custom URL and meta tags for each of your pages.

You can integrate DNN with multiple useful tools, and if they are not enough, your developer can easily extend functionalities of this software using the DotNetNuke API.