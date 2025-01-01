DotNetNuke

DotNetNuke

Offer real-time communication and boost customer satisfaction.

Works with   LiveChat
  • DotNetNuke integration

Easily add the chat widget to your DotNetNuke pages. Talk with website visitors in real time and help them complete the purchase. The integration also allows to hide the chat for mobile visitors and disable the sound notifications on your website.

DNN (DotNetNuke) is a content management system intended for enterprise users. It allows creating content with pre-built layouts and filling them using drag-and-drop editors. DotNetNuke templates are out of the box and mobile-friendly. To make collaboration with your authoring team easy, you can also create an approval stage to review new or updated content before it goes public. The system will automatically route notifications and alerts to content approvers.

What's more, DNN lets you view and restore old versions of documents, in case someone makes a mistake. The software also makes sure that your website will be properly indexed by Google. It equips you with automatic sitemaps, canonical tags, URL redirects, and caching. You can set up a custom URL and meta tags for each of your pages.

You can integrate DNN with multiple useful tools, and if they are not enough, your developer can easily extend functionalities of this software using the DotNetNuke API.

Key Features

An intuitive chat tool

LiveChat use is dead-easy. The chat window is very intuitive so visitors won’t have problems with reaching you. By applying our app, you will also facilitate work of your agents. They don’t have to go through any specialized training.

Powerful ticketing system

We want to offer you a full package that includes not only a reliable chat tool but also a ticketing system – so you can provide 24/7 service.

Mobile apps

With LiveChat, you can support your sales from every place at any time. Use our mobile apps to catch leads on the go and advise clients every time they need help. You will never miss any sale again!

Benefits

Target visitors from your marketing campaigns

With LiveChat, you can get round to visitors who landed on your website through particular referring pages. LiveChat lets you welcome them with a custom invitation that will trigger off when a visitor clicks on the link attached to a specific campaign. Talk away to your visitors and help them become your happy customers.

Keep your ear to the ground

Knowing customers’ needs may turn your business around. Thanks to LiveChat, you can easily find out what customers think about your business and services. Chat surveys allow you to ask specific questions and let customers leave their suggestions. All in all, you can monitor customer satisfaction and bring more pleased customers to this world.

Personalize your service

LiveChat puts an end to anonymous conversations. It lets you add your photo and name to the chat window, so customers feel they talk with a real person. Into the bargain, the application provides basic info about visitors so you can tailor your help with regard to presented data. All in all, LiveChat lets you refurbish your service to provide the unique user experience.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms.

Explore more apps

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.