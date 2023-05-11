Direct
Direct chats between agents in the LiveChat App.
How does it work?
The app lets your team start private 1-to-1 chats in LiveChat. Messages stay hidden from the Archives for complete privacy.
Use one platform for everything: seamless communication between employees and smooth conversations with customers.
Key Features
Chat with your teammates directly in LiveChat.
Send and receive private messages to agents without leaving LiveChat.
No need for any setup. Click the Install button and start chatting.
Benefits
Have private conversations without leaving LiveChat.
Keep all chats between your employees and customers in one place.
What's new
[2.0.0] - 2023-05-11
Hello world!
Tutorial & Support
How to use this app
Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact FEDYK sp. z o. o.. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Direct.