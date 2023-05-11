Direct

Direct chats between agents in the LiveChat App.

How does it work?
The app lets your team start private 1-to-1 chats in LiveChat. Messages stay hidden from the Archives for complete privacy.
Use one platform for everything: seamless communication between employees and smooth conversations with customers.

Key Features

1-to-1 chats between agents

Chat with your teammates directly in LiveChat.

Real-time communication between agents

Send and receive private messages to agents without leaving LiveChat.

Seamless installation

No need for any setup. Click the Install button and start chatting.

Benefits

Direct chats between agents in LiveChat

Have private conversations without leaving LiveChat.

All chats in one place

Keep all chats between your employees and customers in one place.

What's new

[2.0.0] - 2023-05-11

Hello world!

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms, App Privacy Policy and App Terms and Conditions.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact FEDYK sp. z o. o.. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Direct.

More by this developer

