Dashboards for LiveChat

Share your LiveChat reports with your clients and other teams.

$9.99 / mo, per agent
Developed by Darka Software
Works with   LiveChat
Share LiveChat Reports and Chats with Clients and Teams — Without Affecting Your Agents Work
Need to give limited access to LiveChat reports without setting up extra accounts? Our integration allows you to securely share selected reports with clients or team members — no LiveChat login is required.
You choose which LiveChat groups each recipient can see, and they get a dedicated link to access only that data. Simple, secure, and fully controlled by you. Access to reports is protected by login with email and password. No limit to the number of emails with access!
Not only reports!
The dashboards include an archives section, where users can browse transcripts and details of every chat that took place in the groups to which they have access.
This is ideal for:

  • Businesses outsourcing customer support that want to share specific performance data with clients.

  • Internal departments (like marketing or analytics) that need access to insights without interfering with support operations.

Want to use a custom domain or add your branding? Feel free to contact us!

Key Features

External Report Browsing

External and independent reports dashboards outside of the main LiveChat app.

Reports Filtering

The reports can be filtered with agents, group ids, tags, and time.

Chats Archives

Browse chat transcripts to access not only the numbers but also the detailed chat context.

Export to CSV

Each report can be easily exported and downloaded as a CSV file.

Benefits

Avoid confusion and mistakes

You do not need to add your team or clients to LiveChat anymore if they only want to see the reports. No unexpected chatting and confusion.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms, App Privacy Policy and App Terms and Conditions.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact Darka Software. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Dashboards for LiveChat.

