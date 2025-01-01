Dashboards for LiveChat
Share LiveChat Reports and Chats with Clients and Teams — Without Affecting Your Agents Work
Need to give limited access to LiveChat reports without setting up extra accounts? Our integration allows you to securely share selected reports with clients or team members — no LiveChat login is required.
You choose which LiveChat groups each recipient can see, and they get a dedicated link to access only that data. Simple, secure, and fully controlled by you. Access to reports is protected by login with email and password. No limit to the number of emails with access!
Not only reports!
The dashboards include an archives section, where users can browse transcripts and details of every chat that took place in the groups to which they have access.
This is ideal for:
Businesses outsourcing customer support that want to share specific performance data with clients.
Internal departments (like marketing or analytics) that need access to insights without interfering with support operations.
Want to use a custom domain or add your branding? Feel free to contact us!
Key Features
External and independent reports dashboards outside of the main LiveChat app.
The reports can be filtered with agents, group ids, tags, and time.
Browse chat transcripts to access not only the numbers but also the detailed chat context.
Each report can be easily exported and downloaded as a CSV file.
Benefits
You do not need to add your team or clients to LiveChat anymore if they only want to see the reports. No unexpected chatting and confusion.
