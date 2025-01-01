Take advantage of a chat feature on your CoreCommerce store. Chat with website visitors and amaze them with exceptional customer service. All of that with just a few simple steps that will allow you to close more deals in the process.

CoreCommerce is a complete e-commerce platform that helps to build and manage all-in-one hosted stores as well as add carts to existing websites.

The solution comes with 100+ free responsive themes and offers tools for marketing, customer management, analytics and reporting, inventory, shipping and many more. CoreCommerce has a simple set up and doesn’t require coding skills. You can handle all the operations using a single dashboard and a drag-and-drop builder. It also provides seamless customization; you can add your logo, widgets or influence your store navigation.

To add to this, CoreCommerce allows you to create personalized discounts and coupons as well as add "buy" and "donate" buttons to your website with ease.

The software comes with 70 gateways and multiple payment schemes (PayPal, AmazonPay, Google Checkout, Masterpass Digital Wallets). It integrates with 100+ tools and service including Constant Contact, QuickBooks, ShipStation or GetResponse.