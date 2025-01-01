CoreCommerce

Take advantage of a chat feature on your CoreCommerce store. Chat with website visitors and amaze them with exceptional customer service. All of that with just a few simple steps that will allow you to close more deals in the process.

CoreCommerce is a complete e-commerce platform that helps to build and manage all-in-one hosted stores as well as add carts to existing websites.

The solution comes with 100+ free responsive themes and offers tools for marketing, customer management, analytics and reporting, inventory, shipping and many more. CoreCommerce has a simple set up and doesn’t require coding skills. You can handle all the operations using a single dashboard and a drag-and-drop builder. It also provides seamless customization; you can add your logo, widgets or influence your store navigation.

To add to this, CoreCommerce allows you to create personalized discounts and coupons as well as add "buy" and "donate" buttons to your website with ease.

The software comes with 70 gateways and multiple payment schemes (PayPal, AmazonPay, Google Checkout, Masterpass Digital Wallets). It integrates with 100+ tools and service including Constant Contact, QuickBooks, ShipStation or GetResponse.

Key Features

Easy installation

Integrate LiveChat with CoreCommerce with just a few easy steps! All that it takes is to copy our chat snippet and paste it into your CoreCommerce HTML editor. If that's not enough, we provide you with a step-by-step tutorial, making things even easier to handle.

Powerful ticketing system

We want to offer you a full package that includes not only a reliable chat tool but also a ticketing system – so you can provide your customers with 24/7 service.

Chat surveys

Gather feedback in chat surveys and find out what's going through your clients' heads. Ask specific questions and get viable insight into customers’ needs. Use collected feedback to deliver personalized service.

Benefits

Generate and capture more leads thanks to improved conversations

All website visitors are essentially sales opportunities. Once installed, LiveChat makes it easy for you to communicate with browsing visitors, build better relationships, and close more deals.

Customers want to have their inquiries to be addressed immediately

Customers want a fast response time to their queries and problems. With LiveChat, you can offer real-time help, ensuring more sales and customer satisfaction in the process.

Rescue abandoned shopping carts

Having a live chat option available gives customers the confidence to continue with the checkout process and prevents cart abandonment.

