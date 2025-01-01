CommerceV3

Chat with website visitor and help them complete the checkout process.

Take advantage of our integration and get a powerful live chat on your website. Reach out to your customers proactively and have a real influence on your sales. LiveChat lets you accept chats 24/7, also in the go so that you can take care of every client that needs your assistance.

CommerceV3 is an on-demand e-commerce platform for creating and growing web storefronts.

The learning curve is small, and a range of shopping cart features gives you total control over your operations - you can use customizable & mobile friendly templates, create product catalogs, set up payment methods (Amazon/ Google / Paypal checkout) and manage stock availability. You can add multiple products pictures and videos, show product ratings and related offers. Give individual or group discounts and single-use promo codes to encourage clients to buy more.

CommerceV3 is explicitly designed for multi-channel retail and integrates with many popular third-party apps and services including Elavon, UPS, SAP, Avalara.

Key Features

Proactive greetings

Plenty of clients are on the verge of buying when they encounter obstacles that hold them back from closing a purchase. LiveChat comes to the rescue and lets you save your sales. By sending personalized chat invitations, you can act as a real shop-assistant and solve problems once they apper.

Powerful ticketing system

When using LiveChat, we want to offer you a full package. That's why, instead of adding just a chat tool, we want to offer you a full package – just so you can provide your customers with 24/7 service.

Mobile apps

By integrating CS-Cart with LiveChat, you can provide unbroken support and solve cases from every place at any moment. Choose your favorite device and deliver support also on the go.

Benefits

Turn browsing visitors into customers

All website visitors are essentially sales opportunities. Once installed, LiveChat makes it easy for you to communicate with browsing visitors, build better relationships, and close more deals.

Rescue abandoned shopping carts

Having a live chat option available gives customers the confidence to continue with the checkout process and prevents cart abandonment.

Build trusting relationships with customers through live chat

With live chat, you can have a direct contact with the customer that allows you to maintain and improve loyalty to your brand.

