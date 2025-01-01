What better way to learn about customers’ needs than to talk with them. With our native integration, you can place a live chat feature on your Big Cartel website without mishap. Customize the chat window so that it matches your design. Finally, chat with every visitor, solve customer problems on the go and boost customer satisfaction with unique customer experience.

Big Cartel is web-based, fully hosted e-commerce software that helps to build online stores. The solution has a minimalistic design and doesn't charge any transaction fees. Apart from basic e-commerce, SEO and order management features, BigCartel provides real-time data and statistics.

The tool's significant advantage is the simplicity of use. It's equipped with a straightforward dashboard that lets you create a store without using a single bite of code.

To add to this, Big Cartel makes the process of managing orders and inventory smooth. You can easily add products, create time-sensitive discounts. Choose one of the customizable themes and make it look, and feel like your brand.

The software offers such payment solutions as PayPal and Stripe as well as integrates with tools like Zapier, Google Analytics, MailChimp, or Facebook.