Thanks to integrating LiveChat with AmeriCommerce, you will get a professional online store that gives you the ability to chat with your customers in real-time. Usually, your website visitors would contact you via email or phone. Thanks to opening an additional communication channel you can quickly their problems quicker, respond to their questions and guide them through their shopping cart. Simply chat with customers and close more sales!

AmeriCommerce is an e-commerce platform that lets you start your web store with an easy-setup storefront and customizable design. It enables you to run multiple websites from one panel which is very comfortable and time-saving.

The solution was equipped with useful marketing tools that help to handle SEO, emails, social media or customer rewards. You will be able to automatically generate page titles, permalinks or tags as well as send emails when a customer abandons their shopping cart.

With AmeriCommerce, it will be easier to manage products, fulfill orders and store customer contacts data. Share inventory between stores, set shipping rules and discounts. What’s more, the tool helps to deliver a smooth customer experience. You can take advantage of product variants and multiple pricing options (client-based, tiered, wholesale) and let visitors filter your offers choosing product attributes. Visitors can also select from different payment options (PayPal, Amazon Checkout).