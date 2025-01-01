Thanks to the LiveChat & 1CRM integration, you can quickly grow your lead and contact base from chats. From now on, every time a visitor provides an email in the pre-chat survey, LiveChat will immediately show if a person is already in your Contacts. If it’s a new visitor, LiveChat will automatically create a new record in your 1CRM.

1CRM Software is a customizable solution that helps to collect all business data in one place.

The tool helps to create long-lasting customer relationships and supports service, order and project management. It enables you to automate sending personalized messages, generate and manage reports.

What's more, the system will send you on-screen and mobile reminders that will help you remember about important appointments and calls. Plus, the software integrates with plenty of 3rd party solutions including Stripe, WooCommerce, WordPress, Zapier, and DropBox.