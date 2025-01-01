LiveChat Implementation

Superb LiveChat Implementation for any use case

$10 per license
Works with   LiveChat
Managing customer communications has never been more important. Customers’ expectations are growing exponentially and being there for them 24/7 is becoming the new market standard.

Our team of experts can help you implement LiveChat software for your team, providing your customers with fast and efficient solutions to their inquiries. Let us do the heavy lifting while you focus on the most important part of business - your clients.

We understand the importance of delivering an exceptional customer experience, which is why we prioritize simplicity and ease-of-use in our approach. With LiveChat, you can be there for your customers 24/7, meeting their growing expectations and setting yourself apart from the competition.

The LiveChat Professional Services Experts will be with youevery step of the way to ensure a smooth implementation of the our software. By leveraging their expertise, you can achieve a better return on investment and a faster time to value. They will work closely with you to understand your unique needs and tailor their approach accordingly. With their support, you can focus on delivering exceptional customer service and building meaningful relationships with your clients.

Pricing: implementation packages start at $4000 USD, although they are priced individually.

Disclaimer: the $10 installation payment is a security fee. We want to keep our calendar open for your convenience and hedge against a possible spam attack. After the meeting, the fee will be returned or discounted from the total price of the purchased package

Key Features

Cooperative product setup

We'll collaborate with your team to set the products up in the most efficient way

ChatBot building and maintenance

We'll build your ChatBot from scratch and teach you how to improve it

Full agent and admin onboarding

Agent, admin and reporting onboarding sessions for your team

Technical assistance

Interconnection between products, workflows, automations

Custom development (priced separately)

Custom widget, connections, embedment and more

Full go-live assistance

Live or asynch, we'll make sure all Ts are crossed and all Is dotted

Priority line of support

Direct link to talk with a LiveChat support hero

Industry-based best practice session

Support, sales, customer success, marketing and more

Benefits

2-4 weeks to achieve full time to value

on average, depending on the scale of the company

2x ROI within the first month

compared to self-onboarding

CSAT improvement

average above 90% positive

Conversion rates boost up to 11x

Confirmed with case-studies

