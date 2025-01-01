Standard Setup Solution
An affordable full service setup solution for businesses new to LiveChat.
$250 per agent
Developed by Conscious Commerce Corporation
Works with LiveChat
This full service starter solution is perfect for businesses interested in having LiveChat installed on their website. Includes account creation, installation, customization, and engagement strategy personalizations. If you are looking for a quick hands-off package to get started, look no further!
Key Features
Account creation & installation
We create the account on your behalf using your email address. Then, we start the process of installing LiveChat on your website for you right away.
Account design & customization
We will customize your LiveChat to match your business's branding. We’ll also set your agents’ working hours, engagement popups, and connect chat channels to places like Facebook.
Engagement strategy
Use targeted pre-made greetings and announcements based on unique identifiers. Show different messages to different customers depending if they are a new or returning customer, and much more!
Quarterly consultations
Review your analytics on a quarterly basis to ensure you are getting the most out of what LiveChat has to offer and discuss if any upgrade or change in engagement strategy is necessary.
Benefits
Increase sales
Live chatting will speed up your customer service and positively impact your sales. Use LiveChat to assist your visitors exactly when they need it.
Solve customer problems
Instant answers in real time. LiveChat is the fastest way to help your customers. And they’ll feel it, too.
Build stronger relationships
LiveChat is a personal, non-intrusive form of contact. You'll be able to connect with your customers better and build their trust — and that trust will fuel your business over time.
