Zeal Media Inc

Zeal Media Inc

Results-driven web design & SEO for small businesses—unleash your growth potential with expert strategies.

Based in Canada, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

Zeal Media: Your Trusted Digital Marketing Company

Discover the difference with Zeal Media, a leading digital marketing company in Canada. We offer expert web design and search engine optimization (SEO) services tailored to Canadian small businesses. Specializing in creating impactful, results-driven websites, our goal is to enhance your online presence and fuel your business growth. Our comprehensive digital marketing services include SEO optimization, responsive web design, and engaging graphic design—all aimed at increasing your visibility and customer engagement.

At Zeal Media, we understand that a strategic marketing approach is crucial for small business success. Our team excels in crafting user-friendly, mobile-responsive websites optimized for search engines to ensure you rank higher and attract more customers. Whether you’re looking for a simple website or a sophisticated ecommerce company platform, our designs are customized to align with your business goals and enhance your digital footprint in the market.

With a track record of helping clients achieve significant growth—up to 2700% in a single year—Zeal Media is your reliable partner for digital marketing services in Canada. Let us help you create an outstanding online presence and take your business to new heights by exploring our proven success stories.

Expert SEO Services for Small Business Growth

Partnering with Zeal Media means accessing top-tier SEO services designed to boost your search engine rankings and drive qualified traffic to your website. Our SEO experts employ the latest strategies to ensure your business stands out in the competitive digital landscape. From local SEO campaigns to targeted keyword research, we’re committed to helping your Canadian small business thrive. Explore the full suite of digital marketing services we offer, including paid media and content marketing, to see how we can elevate your brand online.

Our digital marketing agency also offers a comprehensive suite of services such as

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.