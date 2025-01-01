SWIDIA

SWIDIA

Grow faster. Cut CAC by 40%. Elevate to Series C with SWIDIA's custom growth marketing strategies.

Based in United States, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

Optimize Your Startup Growth with SWIDIA: A Leading Digital Marketing Company

At SWIDIA, we understand that startups require innovative growth marketing strategies to thrive. As a premier digital marketing company, we specialize in providing comprehensive digital marketing services that help businesses transition smoothly from Seed to Series C with precision. Our expertise in search engine optimization (SEO), paid media, and performance marketing aims to accelerate your business growth while keeping your goals in focus. We excel at reducing Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC) and boosting Lifetime Value (LTV), which is crucial for achieving substantial revenue growth. Our proven results speak for themselves—reducing CAC by an average of 40% has enabled 80% of our clients to secure their next funding round.

Our digital marketing agency offers a wide range of services geared toward maximizing impact and promoting long-term success. We create digital advertising campaigns that encompass every aspect of user acquisition and retention. By leveraging major platforms such as Meta, TikTok, and Google, we drive real results in user growth and engagement. Our marketing agency employs sophisticated email marketing and lifecycle management strategies to maintain strong customer connections, ensuring your brand remains prominent in a competitive environment.

Partner with SWIDIA for Expert Growth Marketing

Choose SWIDIA as your trusted digital marketing partner to tackle unique business challenges with tailor-made strategies. Whether it's scaling user acquisition, optimizing the CAC:LTV ratio, or exploring new marketing channels, our marketing services are designed to elevate your digital presence. Our comprehensive suite of solutions includes content marketing, retail media strategies, and actionable insights gathered from rich data analytics. Our proprietary technology ensures that we provide insights that help your ecommerce company or startup stay ahead in the industry.

Book a free proposal or strategy session with us today and

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.