Stikky Media Inc.

Stikky Media Inc.

Drive growth online with Stikky Media's expert SEO & CRO—get the visibility and leads you deserve.

Based in Canada, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

Digital Marketing Company Stikky Media: Empower Your Business Online

At Stikky Media, a preeminent digital marketing company, we specialize in crafting bespoke digital marketing and web development services in Victoria that ensure measurable results. Our comprehensive suite of solutions — encompassing search engine optimization (SEO), conversion rate optimization (CRO), and ecommerce web development — is tailored for innovative enterprises and growth-focused business owners to flourish online. Partner with us to navigate the complexities of the digital landscape, ensuring your business achieves the visibility and conversions it deserves.

Our Victoria-based digital marketing agency is dedicated to enhancing your brand's digital presence. We offer an extensive range of marketing services, including UX/UI design and brand design, to ensure your website not only attracts but retains customers. If you need a website refresh or aim to generate more qualified leads, Stikky Media is your partner for crafting effective SEO strategies, engaging content marketing, and successful paid advertising campaigns.

Drive Online Success with Proven SEO and CRO Strategies

With deep expertise in both search engine optimization and conversion rate optimization, Stikky Media helps your business not only reach potential customers but also convert them into loyal clients. Our targeted SEO strategies improve your website's visibility, while our CRO techniques enhance the user experience, increasing your site's conversion rates. Let us be your go-to digital marketing services provider — together, we can create an online presence that supports and accelerates your business growth.

We understand the importance of data-driven insights and use proprietary technology to deliver world-class results. Our team is skilled in performance marketing and retail media, ensuring maximum impact across major platforms. By focusing on your specific business goals, we deliver actionable insights that drive success and revenue growth. Stay ahead of the competition with Stikky

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.