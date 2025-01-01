KnowledgeBase for LiveChat
Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service
Geospatial tech meets advanced IT services—boost your business with Polosoft!
This profile was set up by Text
Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.
Polosoft is dedicated to aligning your business strategy with cutting-edge digital marketing solutions to ensure substantial growth. With our expertise in search engine optimization and paid media, we drive real results that elevate your digital presence across telecom, utilities, and IT sectors. We are more than a digital marketing agency — we are your partner in achieving business goals and unlocking new revenue growth opportunities.
Our marketing services offer a comprehensive suite of solutions, from digital advertising to content marketing, tailored specifically to the customer journey. By leveraging proprietary technology and actionable insights, Polosoft helps you optimize your campaigns for maximum impact on major platforms. Our strategies are designed not just to attract, but to convert qualified leads, ensuring that your business remains an industry leader.
In addition to our core digital marketing services, we also focus on emerging areas like ecommerce, email marketing, and conversion rate optimization. Our team of experts provides guidance in navigating both traditional marketing and modern digital strategies, ensuring that you stay ahead of the competition. With proven results and a focus on world-class service, Polosoft is committed to helping you close deals and build lasting partnerships with clients. Choose Polosoft and experience the difference in your brand’s marketing strategy today.
Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service
Integrate your LiveChat with Facebook Messenger and have your Facebook and website communication in one place - for free.
Manage your chats with WhatsApp customers in the LiveChat app
Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!
Integrate LiveChat with HelpDesk and manage all customer messages in one place
Turn Telegram into a powerful support, sales, and marketing channel.
Chat with website visitors and increase customer satisfaction.
Convert leads into customers by sending personalized marketing after the chat
Manage your HubSpot CRM contacts while chatting with customers.