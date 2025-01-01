PocketWhale

PocketWhale

Capture the gaming world—PocketWhale crafts marketing that stands out, boosting your game's reach and impact globally.

Based in France, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

Expert Video Game Marketing Company

PocketWhale stands out as a leading digital marketing company, specializing in video game marketing across mobile, PC, and console platforms. Our strategic marketing services span the globe with offices in the USA, Germany, France, and Japan, enabling us to implement campaigns that resonate with audiences worldwide. At the core of our digital marketing efforts is a focus on creating tailor-made video advertisements and TV commercials, ensuring that your game captures attention in a competitive landscape.

Our comprehensive suite of services includes PR, influencer marketing, and a mix of digital and TV advertising—providing seamless integration of online and offline marketing strategies. By utilizing paid media and performance marketing, we generate actionable insights to refine your campaign for maximum impact. Our approach not only engages the current audience but also attracts qualified leads, driving business growth and enhancing your digital presence.

Our expertise is trusted by industry leaders such as Gravity Interactive and Popscreens, who commend our profound understanding of the gaming sector. We customize marketing strategies to fit each game's unique needs, whether the goal is to increase player retention for Nifty League or boost market penetration for The Battle Cats. With PocketWhale’s tailored services, your game's visibility in the gaming industry is significantly strengthened, leading to real results and revenue growth.

Effective Video Game Advertising Strategies

At PocketWhale, our video game marketing services are designed to drive results by leveraging the latest in digital advertising and influencer partnerships. By blending our extensive knowledge of industry trends with cutting-edge marketing techniques, we help your game reach its full potential. As a digital marketing agency, we focus on optimizing the customer journey and employ search engine optimization to increase your game's visibility on major platforms. Partner with us to experience how a specialized digital marketing strategy can enhance

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.