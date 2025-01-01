KnowledgeBase for LiveChat
Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service
Capture the gaming world—PocketWhale crafts marketing that stands out, boosting your game's reach and impact globally.
This profile was set up by Text
Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.
PocketWhale stands out as a leading digital marketing company, specializing in video game marketing across mobile, PC, and console platforms. Our strategic marketing services span the globe with offices in the USA, Germany, France, and Japan, enabling us to implement campaigns that resonate with audiences worldwide. At the core of our digital marketing efforts is a focus on creating tailor-made video advertisements and TV commercials, ensuring that your game captures attention in a competitive landscape.
Our comprehensive suite of services includes PR, influencer marketing, and a mix of digital and TV advertising—providing seamless integration of online and offline marketing strategies. By utilizing paid media and performance marketing, we generate actionable insights to refine your campaign for maximum impact. Our approach not only engages the current audience but also attracts qualified leads, driving business growth and enhancing your digital presence.
Our expertise is trusted by industry leaders such as Gravity Interactive and Popscreens, who commend our profound understanding of the gaming sector. We customize marketing strategies to fit each game's unique needs, whether the goal is to increase player retention for Nifty League or boost market penetration for The Battle Cats. With PocketWhale’s tailored services, your game's visibility in the gaming industry is significantly strengthened, leading to real results and revenue growth.
At PocketWhale, our video game marketing services are designed to drive results by leveraging the latest in digital advertising and influencer partnerships. By blending our extensive knowledge of industry trends with cutting-edge marketing techniques, we help your game reach its full potential. As a digital marketing agency, we focus on optimizing the customer journey and employ search engine optimization to increase your game's visibility on major platforms. Partner with us to experience how a specialized digital marketing strategy can enhance
Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service
Integrate your LiveChat with Facebook Messenger and have your Facebook and website communication in one place - for free.
Manage your chats with WhatsApp customers in the LiveChat app
Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!
Integrate LiveChat with HelpDesk and manage all customer messages in one place
Turn Telegram into a powerful support, sales, and marketing channel.
Chat with website visitors and increase customer satisfaction.
Convert leads into customers by sending personalized marketing after the chat
Manage your HubSpot CRM contacts while chatting with customers.