KnowledgeBase for LiveChat
Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service
Outsource smarter. Elevate customer service and web design with industry-leading expertise.
This profile was set up by Text
Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.
Octopus Tech excels as a leading digital marketing company by providing unparalleled call center outsourcing and web design services tailored for businesses worldwide. We specialize in delivering exceptional customer service and technical support through a comprehensive suite of offerings, including inbound and outbound call services, chat support, and email support. Our digital marketing expertise extends further with the creation of dynamic web design and ecommerce development solutions—ensuring your business maintains a robust digital presence with responsive designs and cutting-edge marketing strategies.
Our approach to call center outsourcing services emphasizes flexibility and cost-effectiveness, perfectly aligning with your business goals. As a digital marketing agency, we understand the vital role of maintaining exceptional customer interaction. Our comprehensive voice and non-voice support services are crafted precisely for this, aiming to enhance the customer journey and drive business growth. With Octopus Tech, you can advance your online visibility and improve customer satisfaction through our innovative digital marketing services. Trust our industry expertise to navigate the future of outsourcing and web development, optimizing your digital advertising efforts for maximum impact.
Our team leverages search engine optimization and paid media strategies as part of our digital marketing services. We provide actionable insights and proven results, focusing on performance marketing to ensure your brand achieves its business objectives. By partnering with us, ecommerce companies can harness retail media to boost revenue growth and stay ahead of the competition. Whether through content marketing, conversion rate optimization, or email marketing, our strategies are designed to produce real results.
Engage with a digital marketing company that prioritizes your business success—choose Octopus Tech for a partnership founded on expertise, innovation, and dedication to your digital marketing strategy.
Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service
Integrate your LiveChat with Facebook Messenger and have your Facebook and website communication in one place - for free.
Manage your chats with WhatsApp customers in the LiveChat app
Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!
Integrate LiveChat with HelpDesk and manage all customer messages in one place
Turn Telegram into a powerful support, sales, and marketing channel.
Chat with website visitors and increase customer satisfaction.
Convert leads into customers by sending personalized marketing after the chat
Manage your HubSpot CRM contacts while chatting with customers.