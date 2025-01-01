NKPR

NKPR

Results-driven PR solutions—make your brand shine in Toronto, New York, and beyond. Partner with excellence.

Based in Canada, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

Your Trusted Digital Marketing Company Partner

At NKPR, we excel in digital marketing strategies that drive real results, making us a trusted digital marketing company. Founded by Natasha Koifman in 2002, our full-service agency combines creativity with a comprehensive suite of solutions, including digital advertising, content marketing, and search engine optimization. We are committed to enhancing your brand's visibility and reputation through effective marketing services that align with your business goals and customer journey.

Our team is skilled at integrating strategies with your objectives to deliver maximum impact and business growth. We operate across major markets like Toronto and New York, helping clients achieve success with tailored marketing solutions. Whether you need to boost your online presence with paid media or engage audiences with compelling content, NKPR is the marketing agency that stands out in the crowded industry landscape.

Comprehensive Digital Marketing and Advertising Services

NKPR offers a wide range of digital marketing services that cater to various aspects of your marketing needs. From search engine optimization to paid advertising, our marketing agency is equipped with the expertise to drive revenue growth. We leverage proprietary technology and actionable insights to optimize the customer journey, ensuring every interaction leads to qualified leads and enhanced conversion rates. Our dedication to your brand's success is evident in our proven results and award-winning strategies, making us a top choice among digital marketing agencies. Partner with us today for a free proposal and explore how NKPR can help your business stay ahead in the digital world.

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.