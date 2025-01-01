KnowledgeBase for LiveChat
Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service
Results-driven PR solutions—make your brand shine in Toronto, New York, and beyond. Partner with excellence.
This profile was set up by Text
Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.
At NKPR, we excel in digital marketing strategies that drive real results, making us a trusted digital marketing company. Founded by Natasha Koifman in 2002, our full-service agency combines creativity with a comprehensive suite of solutions, including digital advertising, content marketing, and search engine optimization. We are committed to enhancing your brand's visibility and reputation through effective marketing services that align with your business goals and customer journey.
Our team is skilled at integrating strategies with your objectives to deliver maximum impact and business growth. We operate across major markets like Toronto and New York, helping clients achieve success with tailored marketing solutions. Whether you need to boost your online presence with paid media or engage audiences with compelling content, NKPR is the marketing agency that stands out in the crowded industry landscape.
NKPR offers a wide range of digital marketing services that cater to various aspects of your marketing needs. From search engine optimization to paid advertising, our marketing agency is equipped with the expertise to drive revenue growth. We leverage proprietary technology and actionable insights to optimize the customer journey, ensuring every interaction leads to qualified leads and enhanced conversion rates. Our dedication to your brand's success is evident in our proven results and award-winning strategies, making us a top choice among digital marketing agencies. Partner with us today for a free proposal and explore how NKPR can help your business stay ahead in the digital world.
Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service
Integrate your LiveChat with Facebook Messenger and have your Facebook and website communication in one place - for free.
Manage your chats with WhatsApp customers in the LiveChat app
Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!
Integrate LiveChat with HelpDesk and manage all customer messages in one place
Turn Telegram into a powerful support, sales, and marketing channel.
Chat with website visitors and increase customer satisfaction.
Convert leads into customers by sending personalized marketing after the chat
Manage your HubSpot CRM contacts while chatting with customers.