KnowledgeBase for LiveChat
Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service
Cutting-edge solutions tailored for your growth — Melbourne's top digital agency with 15+ years of expertise.
This profile was set up by Text
Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.
Newpath stands out as Melbourne's premier digital marketing agency, dedicated to enhancing your business growth through comprehensive digital marketing services. With a strong focus on innovation, our digital marketing team offers a wide array of services tailored to meet your unique business goals. From web and mobile development to CRM and ERP solutions, our expertise is designed to optimize your overall digital presence. Our talented team of over 200 creative and technical experts spans across three countries, bringing a wealth of knowledge in custom software development, UX/UI design, and business intelligence.
Our full-service digital marketing agency in Melbourne is committed to a client-centric approach that ensures exceptional outcomes. We leverage industry-leading platforms—whether WordPress, Drupal, Microsoft Dynamics 365, or Amazon Web Services—to offer top-notch custom software services and digital marketing strategies. Enjoy seamless eCommerce solutions, efficient SaaS development, and innovative IoT solutions with Newpath — your dedicated partner in digital growth.
With over 15 years of experience, Newpath has established itself as a leader in digital marketing. Our deep understanding of market trends and emerging technologies ensures your business stays ahead of the competition. We provide a complete suite of marketing services including search engine optimization, paid media, content marketing, and email marketing to drive real results. Our focus on conversion rate optimization helps turn traffic into qualified leads, supporting your revenue growth and achieving your business goals.
We partner with businesses across the Asia Pacific region to automate processes, delivering continuous value and actionable insights for sustained business success. By choosing Newpath, you're not just choosing a digital marketing company; you're selecting a partner who is invested in your growth. Discover how our proven strategies and proprietary technology can elevate your digital advertising efforts
Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service
Integrate your LiveChat with Facebook Messenger and have your Facebook and website communication in one place - for free.
Manage your chats with WhatsApp customers in the LiveChat app
Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!
Integrate LiveChat with HelpDesk and manage all customer messages in one place
Turn Telegram into a powerful support, sales, and marketing channel.
Chat with website visitors and increase customer satisfaction.
Convert leads into customers by sending personalized marketing after the chat
Manage your HubSpot CRM contacts while chatting with customers.