Majiska Digital Marketing

Majiska Digital Marketing

Data-driven growth with transparent strategies—ensure your digital success today.

Based in Malaysia, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

Kuala Lumpur's Premier Digital Marketing Company

Majiska stands out as a leading digital marketing agency in Kuala Lumpur, renowned for its expertise in crafting data-driven strategies across SEO, SEM, and SMM. As an industry leader in digital marketing, we focus on achieving measurable results — demonstrated by a 46% increase in Return on Ad Spend and a remarkable 56% boost in daily website traffic. Our team is committed to understanding your business goals, ensuring every strategy aligns with your needs. Rather than just providing digital advertising services, we form a partnership with our clients to navigate the ever-changing digital world.

Proven SEO and SEM Strategies

At Majiska, we specialize in crafting effective search engine optimization and search engine marketing tactics to boost your online visibility and drive business growth. Our experienced team in Kuala Lumpur adopts a transparent approach, offering a comprehensive suite of marketing services that yield substantial ROI for our clients. Whether it's increasing online visibility or improving social media engagement, our digital marketing strategies are designed to meet the demands of businesses looking for sustainable revenue growth. Discover the actionable insights our innovative strategies can provide — contact us today for a free proposal and see how Majiska can help your brand succeed.

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.