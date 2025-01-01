iKiwi Agency

iKiwi Agency

Unlock your global future—expertise in visas & education abroad.

Based in Lithuania, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

Digital Marketing Company for Education and Immigration Services

At iKiwi International Education and Immigration, we excel in providing expert immigration services and comprehensive education consultancy—helping you achieve your dreams of studying and living abroad. Our digital marketing company specializes in search engine optimization (SEO) and paid media strategies, ensuring your journey to international education and immigration is prominently featured online. With a focus on business growth, our digital marketing services support your goals through tailored strategies.

Our expertise includes assisting with student visas, work visas, and green cards, making us a trusted partner for those navigating international education and immigration processes. We offer free applications to New Zealand schools, spanning from primary to university levels, and specialize in visa application services across categories like student, visitor, work, and family visas. Our digital presence is built on strong partnerships with prestigious institutions such as the University of Auckland and Otago University, enhancing your educational and immigration options.

In an industry where staying ahead is crucial, iKiwi leverages actionable insights and data-driven strategies to provide clients with real results. Our comprehensive suite of marketing services includes digital advertising, email marketing, and content marketing, all designed to optimize your brand's reach. We understand the intricacies of the customer journey and tailor our approach to maximize impact and drive results—ensuring a seamless path to achieving your business goals.

Comprehensive Education and Immigration Solutions

Choose iKiwi International for unmatched support in education and immigration services, combined with world-class digital marketing expertise. From visa application assistance to school applications in New Zealand, our services are designed to meet your needs, supported by proven marketing strategies. Whether you are aiming for higher education opportunities or a new life abroad, we are here to help you navigate every step of the way.

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.