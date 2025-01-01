Hinch Digital

Hinch Newman LLP emerges as a leading digital marketing law firm, dedicated to advertising and marketing compliance, FTC defense, and regulatory investigations. Focusing on safeguarding businesses in the digital landscape, our skilled attorneys, led by Richard B. Newman, offer a comprehensive suite of legal services designed for the complexities of internet law. We cater to both large corporations and small businesses, guiding them through the unique challenges of digital marketing and eCommerce to ensure compliance with advertising regulations and data privacy laws.

Our strategically located offices in New York and California position us as a convenient choice for companies in search of internet marketing compliance services. Clients trust our expertise in online intellectual property law, privacy, and data security law, along with our proven results in FTC and AG defense. Partner with Hinch Newman for reliable legal guidance and protect your business in the ever-evolving digital marketplace.

FTC Defense and Regulatory Compliance

With a specialized focus on FTC defense and regulatory compliance, Hinch Newman LLP equips your business to tackle legal challenges effectively. We understand the intricacies of advertising regulations and provide strategies that keep you compliant with both state and federal laws. Whether your business revolves around digital marketing or eCommerce, or requires assistance with online intellectual property, our seasoned attorneys deliver actionable insights and robust legal defense to help you achieve compliance and success.

As a digital marketing company, we help businesses optimize their marketing strategies and achieve their business goals by providing legal insights into the customer journey, maximizing their digital presence, and navigating the regulations surrounding digital advertising and paid media. Trust Hinch Newman LLP—where your business growth and protection in the digital world are our top priorities.

