Greechat

Greechat

We deliver more sales through our 24/7 fully managed live chat service. It takes 2 mins to implement our code, a week to onboard our agents & a month to start showing ROI

Based in Australia, speaks in English

Greechat is a 24/7 fully managed live chat service. We provide the software, agents and management team to deliver proactive 24/7 live chat to drive more sales from the existing traffic on your website. It only takes 2 mins to implement our code, a week to onboard our agents & a month to start showing ROI.

Contact

Reach out to Greechat! We've got all you need to grow your business - knowledge and resources. Contact us to know more.

or visit

website.

Testimonials

Leanne Eaton - Marketing & Creative Manager (4 months ago)

Having live chat on our site has helped our clients, both existing and new, to a great degree. It has also reduced the burden on our customer service team for addressing general enquiries. On top of providing great customer support, GreeChat has been generating incremental landlord and sales leads through our website. Our experience using their live chat services for almost 3 years now has been fantastic.

Perry Marshall (4 months ago)

Greechat is an ideal way for website owners to start conversations with potential customers who would otherwise never engage, thus, resulting in more traction and more sales. Anyone whose product falls within a predetermined range of complexity can benefit from 24/7 monitoring without hiring additional staff members and those leads will be given concierge treatment.

Tariq Shafei - Director of Online Learning (4 months ago)

Earlier, we had used another live chat provider who could not help us with live chat leads attribution. We have been using Greechat for almost 4 years now with end to end lead tracking provided to us. The Greechat team is very easy to work with and love that the team is so responsive and willing to help. It is a great feeling knowing we have support right there with us and can ask them a question at any point. Hands down the most responsive and knowledgeable live chat providers I have ever used.

Andrew Grech - Partner @ Gordon Legal (4 months ago)

We were originally sceptical about putting live chat on our website given the really diverse nature of the web enquiries we receive. It was a pleasant surprise to realise that it only took a month for the Greechat team to demonstrate the value they can add by helping potential clients to get the help they need. They have been instrumental in helping us understand our customers through the unique insights they have uncovered through the live chat conversations. Beyond just insights they have also helped translate this data into actionable outcomes for a better user experience on our website.

orleave your own review
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat icon

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot icon

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.