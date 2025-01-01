Earlier, we had used another live chat provider who could not help us with live chat leads attribution. We have been using Greechat for almost 4 years now with end to end lead tracking provided to us. The Greechat team is very easy to work with and love that the team is so responsive and willing to help. It is a great feeling knowing we have support right there with us and can ask them a question at any point. Hands down the most responsive and knowledgeable live chat providers I have ever used.