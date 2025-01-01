KnowledgeBase for LiveChat
Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service
Brand brilliance—connect and captivate with GALTON Brands.
This profile was set up by Text
Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.
At GALTON Brands, we excel in digital marketing services with a strong emphasis on brand development and employer branding. Our comprehensive approach enhances your corporate image and strengthens your company's culture. As a leading digital marketing company, we manage the complete brand lifecycle — from initial concept to final execution — ensuring your brand culture seamlessly integrates with the latest connection technologies.
We offer impactful branding strategies tailored to resonate across various industries. Our notable accomplishments, such as the UNIQA IT Services employer branding concept and the RADOMA rebranding, reflect our dedication to delivering excellence and achieving business growth. We strive to be your partner in crafting a magnetic and trustworthy brand presence. Whether you're looking for digital marketing services in Nitra, Bratislava, or Santander, GALTON Brands is here to help you start your branding journey today.
Our team of digital marketing experts specializes in creating branding strategies that align with your business goals. By delivering tailored solutions, we ensure your brand stands out in the competitive market. Our marketing services include search engine optimization (SEO), paid advertising, and content marketing to drive results and support revenue growth. By leveraging our deep insights into the customer journey, we create actionable insights that lead to qualified leads and ultimately help in closing deals.
In the realm of digital advertising, we use major platforms to reach your target audience effectively, ensuring that your digital presence aligns with your business objectives. As an industry leader in performance marketing, we provide a comprehensive suite of solutions that caters to both ecommerce companies and traditional businesses alike.
Contact us to enhance your brand visibility and reputation with innovative digital marketing solutions. At GALTON Brands, we're committed to helping you stay ahead of the competition, ensuring maximum impact and proven results in all your
Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service
Integrate your LiveChat with Facebook Messenger and have your Facebook and website communication in one place - for free.
Manage your chats with WhatsApp customers in the LiveChat app
Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!
Integrate LiveChat with HelpDesk and manage all customer messages in one place
Turn Telegram into a powerful support, sales, and marketing channel.
Chat with website visitors and increase customer satisfaction.
Convert leads into customers by sending personalized marketing after the chat
Manage your HubSpot CRM contacts while chatting with customers.