Boost customer satisfaction and revenue with AI-driven communication. Triple reviews and surge leads with ease.

Based in United States, speaks in English

Digital Marketing Company for Dealership Communication

Optimize your dealership's customer interactions with Kenect—an AI-powered digital marketing solution crafted specifically for the automotive industry. By integrating seamless chat, text, and voice capabilities, our platform not only enhances customer interactions but also automates essential systems to drive sales and improve online reputation management. With Kenect, dealerships experience streamlined service and sales departments through features like AI messaging and mass texting.

AI Messaging and Reputation Management for Dealerships

Our digital marketing services can significantly increase your Google ranking and digital presence. Experience a dramatic boost in your dealership’s performance, including a 260%+ increase in qualified leads by simply adding a 'Text Us' button to your website. Kenect is trusted across automotive, RV, marine, and powersports industries, delivering a reliable solution to triple your reviews in just 90 days and boost revenue by 6% within the first year.

Kenect’s comprehensive suite of marketing services integrates effortlessly with your Dealer Management System (DMS) or Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system for enhanced operational efficiency and improved customer satisfaction scores. As an industry leader in digital marketing, Kenect provides actionable insights and proven results, turning digital advertising efforts into tangible business growth. Businesses can also optimize paid media and paid advertising strategies to stay ahead in the market and achieve business goals.

With Kenect, focus on creating superior customer experiences and maintaining your competitive edge. Our award-winning platform is not just another digital marketing agency—it's a partner committed to helping you understand and leverage the customer journey, ensuring maximum impact on your sales and overall business performance. Whether through retail media or traditional marketing channels, Kenect provides strategies that drive results and support your long-term growth.

Contact

Testimonials

