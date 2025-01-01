KnowledgeBase for LiveChat
Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service
Flat-rate PPC mastery—no surprises, just growth and top-tier results.
This profile was set up by Text
Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.
At Fixed Fee PPC, we excel in performance marketing services that foster sustainable business growth. Our flat rate pricing model means no unexpected costs — helping you focus on scaling your operations and achieving your business goals. As a leading digital marketing company, we specialize in managing Google Ads, Microsoft Ads, and YouTube Ads. Our efficient strategies are designed to drive quality web traffic and convert highly qualified leads. Trust our expertise in lead generation and ecommerce to optimize your marketing efforts and achieve measurable revenue growth. With our omnichannel approach, experience excellent customer service that treats you like a partner, delivering tailored marketing strategies at every stage of the customer journey.
Whether you're looking for paid media campaigns or effective social media advertising on major platforms like Facebook and Instagram, our process-driven strategies ensure outstanding results. Our digital marketing services are crafted to meet your specific needs — maximizing ROI through data-driven insights and expert management. With a comprehensive suite of digital marketing solutions, we ensure a seamless digital presence for your brand. Reach out to us to discover how our digital marketing agency can provide you with actionable insights and drive real results. Let us show you how our strategies can optimize your media investments and lead to significant growth for your business in a competitive industry, helping you stay ahead of other agencies.
Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service
Integrate your LiveChat with Facebook Messenger and have your Facebook and website communication in one place - for free.
Manage your chats with WhatsApp customers in the LiveChat app
Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!
Integrate LiveChat with HelpDesk and manage all customer messages in one place
Turn Telegram into a powerful support, sales, and marketing channel.
Chat with website visitors and increase customer satisfaction.
Convert leads into customers by sending personalized marketing after the chat
Manage your HubSpot CRM contacts while chatting with customers.