KnowledgeBase for LiveChat
Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service
Strategic PR & marketing—ignite your brand's voice in Israel's tech scene.
This profile was set up by Text
Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.
Welcome to Extra Mind, your go-to digital marketing company that excels in PR, branding, and strategic marketing services in Israel. We specialize in tailor-made digital marketing solutions designed to meet specific business goals and drive results. Our expertise in search engine optimization, paid media, and content marketing ensures that your business achieves notable growth in Israel's vibrant ecosystem. As a dedicated digital marketing agency, we are committed to providing credible solutions that align with the customer journey and generate maximum impact.
At Extra Mind, we offer a comprehensive suite of digital marketing services that include performance marketing, retail media, and digital advertising. Our team of industry experts leverages proprietary technology and actionable insights to optimize your brand’s digital presence and deliver proven results. Our deep understanding of both traditional marketing and the latest marketing channels allows us to cater to the unique needs of businesses across different industries. With a strategic focus on generating qualified leads and driving traffic, we partner with clients to ensure their success.
Join our esteemed clientele and experience the advantages of collaborating with a world-class digital marketing partner. Whether you're aiming to enhance your online presence or seeking to align your sales strategies with your brand's goals, Extra Mind is here to help you navigate the digital landscape with precision and expertise. Contact us for a free proposal and discover how we can contribute to your business growth.
Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service
Integrate your LiveChat with Facebook Messenger and have your Facebook and website communication in one place - for free.
Manage your chats with WhatsApp customers in the LiveChat app
Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!
Integrate LiveChat with HelpDesk and manage all customer messages in one place
Turn Telegram into a powerful support, sales, and marketing channel.
Chat with website visitors and increase customer satisfaction.
Convert leads into customers by sending personalized marketing after the chat
Manage your HubSpot CRM contacts while chatting with customers.