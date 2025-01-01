KnowledgeBase for LiveChat
Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service
AI-driven marketing — automated, personalized, integrated. Empower your e-commerce strategy today.
This profile was set up by Text
Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.
If you're looking to boost your business with AI-driven marketing solutions, E-goi is the partner you need. As a digital marketing company specializing in omnichannel marketing automation, E-goi offers a comprehensive suite of marketing services that seamlessly integrate with top e-commerce systems like Woocommerce, Prestashop, Magento, and Shopify. This integration empowers ecommerce companies, retail media businesses, and service sectors to effectively manage digital advertising campaigns, automate transactional emails and SMS, and recover abandoned carts.
E-goi’s platform is designed to enhance your digital presence, providing customizable landing pages and robust email marketing tools to ensure your message reaches the right audience. With strategic monitoring and a 360º customer journey tracking, E-goi ensures your content marketing strategy aligns with your business goals, maximizing ROI. Their platform also features a customer data platform integration, offering actionable insights to optimize customer relationships and drive performance marketing success.
Experience the benefits of E-goi's omnichannel marketing automation today. By booking a demo, you can explore firsthand how our digital marketing solutions ensure a fast implementation and deliver significant ROI. E-goi is committed to helping businesses stay ahead in the digital marketing landscape with guaranteed satisfaction. By combining the best of traditional marketing with innovative digital channels, we support your brand in achieving marketing success and substantial business growth. Whether you're a startup or a large enterprise, E-goi's marketing automation solutions provide the essential tools to meet your unique business goals and ensure your business achieves maximum impact.
Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service
Integrate your LiveChat with Facebook Messenger and have your Facebook and website communication in one place - for free.
Manage your chats with WhatsApp customers in the LiveChat app
Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!
Integrate LiveChat with HelpDesk and manage all customer messages in one place
Turn Telegram into a powerful support, sales, and marketing channel.
Chat with website visitors and increase customer satisfaction.
Convert leads into customers by sending personalized marketing after the chat
Manage your HubSpot CRM contacts while chatting with customers.