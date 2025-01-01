DIAMATIX

DIAMATIX

AI-driven cybersecurity protection—24/7 vigilance against threats.

Based in Bulgaria, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Leading Cybersecurity Company Specializing in IT Services DIAMATIX excels as a cybersecurity company specializing in robust IT services, providing dynamic protection against evolving cyber threats. Leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence and AI-driven threat detection, we offer comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to safeguard your digital assets and sensitive data. Our comprehensive cybersecurity services cover everything from endpoint security and identity security to advanced threat intelligence and incident response, ensuring your business operations remain secure and resilient. With our unique SHIELD SIEM/XDR platform, DIAMATIX provides seamless integration and real-time security monitoring to protect against common cybersecurity threats. Our managed security services include 24/7 SOC as a Service, Managed Detection and Response (MDRaaS), and expert cybersecurity teams skilled in infrastructure security and network security. These services are designed to meet the diverse needs of organizations worldwide. Whether you are a local government or a global enterprise, our security solutions are tailored to protect against both traditional and emerging threats. ### Advanced Network and Cloud Security Solutions In an era where cloud environments and multicloud environments are increasingly common, DIAMATIX offers specialized solutions to protect your cloud security and data security. We focus on access management, identity theft prevention, and deployment of strong passwords across your digital identities to maintain the safety of your sensitive information. Our commitment to security awareness training ensures that your team is equipped to handle new vulnerabilities and cyber threats. Operating from strategic locations in Bulgaria and Saudi Arabia, DIAMATIX provides agile security solutions to meet international standards such as ISO 27001 and NIS 2. Our services extend beyond just protection — they optimize costs and enhance your business's digital

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.