Digital Marketing Company: Design Broker's Approach

Design Broker stands as an industry leader in digital marketing, offering a unique shopping membership that caters to savvy consumers in search of interior designer discounts. This exclusive $39 per month membership grants members access to remarkable savings — up to 50% off retail prices. Ideal for individuals looking to furnish their new homes or enhance their spaces with high-end decor, Design Broker's service offers unmatched value to over 1,200 enthusiastic members. When it comes to connecting members with exclusive deals, Design Broker excels in digital advertising and performance marketing.

Our members enjoy unlimited free quotes on designer furniture from top retailers such as West Elm, Pottery Barn, and Crate & Barrel. We also feature premium brands, including Jonathan Adler and Kelly Wearstler. Simply provide a URL or picture through our user-friendly chat, and our Design Brokers will secure the best deals for you. As a digital marketing company with a substantial presence on social media—boasting 260K followers on TikTok and 166K on Instagram—our community appreciates the value and actionable insights we deliver. Opt-in today to avoid the hassle of waiting for sales and achieve significant savings on your dream pieces.

Exclusive Designer Discount Services

Joining Design Broker allows you to access a comprehensive suite of services where designer discounts and excellent customer service are the norm. As a leading digital marketing agency, we empower members to shop smarter, maximize their savings, and create beautiful living spaces effortlessly. Our commitment to focusing on the customer journey ensures that our marketing services and innovative strategies drive results, aligning perfectly with your business goals. Explore how our expertise in digital marketing can catalyze your business growth and enhance your digital presence.